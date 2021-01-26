Significant delays expected Wednesday on eastbound I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Motorists traveling eastbound I-70 on Wednesday should prepare for significant delays between Rifle and Glenwood Springs, says the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Crews will be working to recover a crashed FedEx truck from the Colorado River just west of Glenwood Springs. They expect the delays to begin around 9 a.m.

CDOT says there is a possibility of an eastbound traffic closure to accommodate the recovery.

The only place to locate the crane that is being used to extract the truck is on the righthand side of eastbound I-70, and CDOT says that the goal is to have one lane of eastbound traffic moving slowly past the crane on the lefthand side (of the eastbound deck).

If there is not enough room to safely have a lane of eastbound traffic move slowly through the area, CDOT will enact a full eastbound closure. At that time the closure would take place at Mile Point 109 and eastbound I-70 traffic will be turned around at that location.

