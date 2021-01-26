Sheriff’s Office and Police Department partner for selfie contest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department have teamed up for a selfie contest.

The contest goes for two weeks and residents of Mesa County are asked to send in creative photos of them warming up with their cars to help people be more aware of the dangers of puffing your car.

Puffing your car is when you leave your vehicle running unattended and unlocked. Doing this in Colorado is not only illegal, but can put you and your stuff at risk.

Lonnie Chaves, Sergeant at the Grand Junction Police Department said, “leave your car open, running with the keys in it, you’ve just given them your vehicle, your purse and your belonging. Also, your garage door opener, your keys to your house and any other property you have in your car which includes handguns or anything else you have which really poses a public safety threat to people out there.”

If you want to participate send your photos by direct message to the Grand Junction Police Department or the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. No obscene content, weapons, or violence will be considered. You must be 18 years of age or older with a valid drivers license, or 16 with parents permission and a valid driver’s license.

There will be two winners and both will get a free car remote start system.

