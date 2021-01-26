Advertisement

Shed hunting not allowed until end of April says CPW

Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind people that collecting shed antlers is not allowed until the end of April.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind people that collecting shed antlers is not allowed until the end of April.

Shed antler restrictions are in place on all public lands west of I-25, and will go on through April 30. Animals like deer and elk have a hard time finding food during the cold months, forcing them to move from the high country and closer to areas with people. Park officials want to make sure people don’t go near animals because they may run away, forcing them to burn energy which they need to make it through the winter season.

”You may not see it right away, you’re not going to watch an elk fall over because you made it run. What you’re going to do is burn those fat stores and come April and May where they’re just really at the end of that fat storage, those animals can starve to death,” says Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Randy Hampton.

