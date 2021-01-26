Rep. Boebert assigned to Natural Resource and House Budget Committee’s

WASHINGTON D.C. (KJCT) - Representative Lauren Boebert (CO-3) announced on Twitter that she has been assigned to the House Committee on Natural Resources along with the House Budget Committee.

In a statement, Boebert says she is honored to serve on both committees and posted to Twitter, “@NatResources and @housebudgetGOP, let’s get to work!”

Boebert says she will have a unique opportunity to be a strong voice for her constituents in her role in the Natural Resources Committee, as the Third District in Colorado is heavily involved in natural resource production.

“I am honored to serve on the Natural Resources and Budget Committees. With over half of Colorado’s Third Congressional District containing federal land, I’ll have a unique opportunity to be a strong voice for my constituents on important issues impacting their livelihoods. I’ll pursue policies that increase access and ensure multiple-use for sportsmen and other public land enthusiasts, allow for responsible energy production while protecting the environment, reduce our dependency on rare earths and critical minerals from China, empower tribes, increase storage and protect precious water supplies, and promote job creation while removing unnecessary regulations and red tape.

She also pointed to her background as a small business owner in bringing a fiscally conservative voice to the House Budget Committee, which she says is strongly needed as the United States nears $28 trillion of debt.

“America is nearly $28 trillion in debt. It is far past time that Congress gets it fiscal house in order, prioritize the values of the American people, and put an end to Washington’s wasteful federal spending. As a mother of four and a small business owner, I know it takes discipline and tough choices to balance a budget. We can no longer afford to spend and borrow away our children’s future. I thank the Steering Committee and Ranking Members Bruce Westerman and Jason Smith for their trust. I look forward to getting to work and what we will accomplish for the people of Colorado’s Third District.”

