‘Multiple people injured’: Possible tornado damage in northern Jefferson County, Ala.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders from several agencies are searching for and removing possible trapped storm victims in Jefferson County, Alabama, early Tuesday morning, WBRC reports.

“Multiple injuries, major structural damage. I cannot confirm how many injuries or deaths at this time. Multiple agencies are on scene still searching and removing trapped occupants,” said Justin McKenzie, the Fultondale Fire assistant chief.

There are multiple reports of damage in northern Jefferson County after a possible tornado touched down late Monday night.

A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. and reports of damage began to come in soon afterward.

There is confirmed damage to several structures on Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale including a Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, a Chili’s restaurant and possibly an Outback Steakhouse.

There are also reports of damage to homes in the Fultondale area.

Other images show some serious damage at the intersection of North Pine Hill Road and Carson Road.

There are also reports of damage on Sunhill Road in Center Point. The mayor of Center Point confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down in the same area. The church’s steeple was blown off the roof.

The Hoover Fire Department assisted Fultondale first responders in helping with a search and rescue after the storms.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.