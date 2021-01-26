Mass vaccination site opens at Grand Junction Convention Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health opened its new COVID-19 vaccine distribution site on Monday, inside the Grand Junction Convention Center. Several hundred doses were administered on Monday, and the health department hopes to vaccinate around 2000 people by the end of this week.

While the new vaccination site should provide hope for many people in Mesa County, some people are uncertain about the change in location. Specifically, there are patients who have already received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and have a second vaccination appointment scheduled with Mesa County Public Health.

For anyone in that situation, all vaccine shots will be administered at the convention center from now on, regardless of where you received the first dose.

“Any individuals that received their first shot at the health department, go to the convention center for your second,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of the health department.

Kuhr was at the vaccination site for its first day, along with several other Mesa County Public Health officials. He noted that Monday’s operation would not be possible without the roughly 30 volunteers who are already working with the health department at their new location.

“It is such a great thing to see so many people stepping up to help out in this effort,” Kuhr says. “Having the help of the community is vital to this, so you can send an email to healthinfo@mesacounty.us if you’re interested in volunteering.”

Currently, the vaccination site is open to reservations for people in Phases 1A and 1B. Everyone in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and nursing home patients in Mesa County, has already been offered an opportunity to take the vaccine. The health department says there has been around a 50% participation rate so far, although that number has increased recently. They are also hoping to soon expand the operation for people ages 65 and older.

Once enough vaccines are available, the health department expects to administer an average of 1600 doses per day at the convention center.

