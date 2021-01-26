Advertisement

Major internet outage affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston

A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber...
A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber cut was reported.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture from the scene of the shooting that occurred on Sept. 20.
20-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Sept. shooting at Fruitvale party
Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for man suspected of killing Grand Junction resident
The mass vaccination site will begin administering shots next Monday
Mesa County reacts to new mass vaccination site
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Former President Donald Trump moved the national headquarters to Western Colorado in July 2019
Colorado senators ask President Biden to to keep BLM National Headquarters in Grand Junction

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as...
Judge OKs Weinstein bankruptcy plan with $17M for victims
No injuries reported following shots fired incident at Scallywags Bar and Grill
President Joe Biden's latest executive orders focus on relief for COVID-19's economic toll.
Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Senate filibuster fight cools for now, but battles ahead
Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind people that collecting shed antlers is not allowed...
Shed hunting not allowed until end of April says CPW