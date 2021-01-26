Crime in 2021 compared to 2020 in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -This past week there has been two shootings that Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has responded too. One person died in the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

We talked to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department to find out if it is unusual to have this much crime this early in the year.

The Sheriff’s Office said that some people might feel like we are having more crime this year compared to last year because of how close the shootings were together, but at this point, there it is not anymore shootings than normal.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that the public should not be too worried because the violent crimes that happen in the area are not usually random.

Callie Berkson, a public information officer for the Grand Junction Police Department said, the shootings that they respond too ”are more than often between known subjects so it could be a feud over family matters, or a feud over financial issues or drugs whatever it may be, the people who are usually involved in these shootings are typically known to each other.”

But there has been an increase in property theft. Megan Terlecky, a spokesperson for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said, “we have seen an increase of what we call property crimes. That is crimes that have to do with property or things getting stolen, cars getting broken into, cars getting stolen, that sort of thing.”

The shootings that happened last week are still active investigations, so you are encouraged to call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

