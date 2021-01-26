CMU returns to in-person learning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Colorado Mesa university students are back to class, in-person on Monday.

This, after students and staff were forced to move back to online learning one week before Thanksgiving break in the fall 2020 semester.

Much like last year, students were required to present a negative COVID-19 test result before attending class in-person.

We talked to one student in the nursing program who says she’s excited to be back on campus, especially because of the format of her program.

“It feels good, I wasn’t a fan of the whole online learning, especially with nursing, you have to be in-person doing clinicals, so it’s just been a good start, I’m ready for a nice start semester. Hopefully things will start getting back to normal,” says Kalynn Settle.

CMU will continue to use their COVID-19 data dashboard as they move into the next phase of their Safe Together, Strong Together Plan: ‘The Future Is Now.’

A plan that symbolizes the university taking immediate action during the pandemic.

