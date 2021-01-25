Mesa County reacts to new mass vaccination site

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Convention Center will turn into a mass vaccination site beginning next week. Once the site is fully operating and enough doses are available, the Convention Center will be able to administer 1600 vaccines per day.

Many Mesa County residents are still deciding whether they will take the vaccine before it becomes widely available.

“I am leaning towards the vaccine,” says A.J. McCathern, a middle school teacher from Rifle. “I tend to be a little more susceptible and sensitive to vaccines. But I want to have it simply because we need to keep schools open, I think that’s an important part of our society because the kids come into school and parents can go to work.”

Others are more skeptical of the science behind a vaccine that was produced in less than one year.

“All of a sudden within a year, we have a vaccine for this humungous thing,” says Nathaniel Arny, a Grand Junction resident who plans to join the Marine Corps. “There’s a 99 percent survival rate, so I don’t see the reason for me to be vaccinated.”

Currently, the demand is higher than the current supply of vaccines in Mesa County. However, that could soon change, depending on people’s level of trust in the shot.

Despite some skepticism from the general public, this new mass vaccination site should come as a huge help for many people in the valley, particularly those with underlying health conditions.

“I’m old, I have high blood pressure, I have diabetes,” explains Ed Saklak, of Grand Junction. “I feel that I need to get it done.”

The Grand Junction Convention Center will begin their vaccine distribution as early as next Monday.

