Colorado senators ask President Biden to to keep BLM National Headquarters in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Bureau of Land Management’s national headquarters could move out of Grand Junction under President Joe Biden’s new administration.

Both Colorado senators, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, sent a letter to the President this weekend, asking for his administration’s support in keeping the national BLM headquarters on the Western Slope. Former President Donald Trump relocated the national headquarters to Grand Junction in July 2019.

The letter reads, in part: “We continue to support a full BLM headquarters in Grand Junction. A full headquarters in Colorado would not only grow the Western Colorado economy, but also send an important signal that rural America is an appropriate place for such a prestigious institution.”

The Biden administration has reportedly discussed relocating the headquarters from Grand Junction, yet Colorado’s senators are hoping for an even greater commitment from President Biden than the previous administration. In the letter, they specifically asked for more BLM jobs to be assigned to the national headquarters.

There are currently 41 Bureau of Land Management staff members working out of Western Colorado.

