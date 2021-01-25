Advertisement

20-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Sept. shooting at Fruitvale party

Picture from the scene of the shooting that occurred on Sept. 20.
Picture from the scene of the shooting that occurred on Sept. 20.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed its examination regarding the death of Hugo Pablo Rodriguez, a 20-year-old male resident of Fruita.

Rodriguez sustained a gunshot wound at a party on the 3100 block of Orson Ave on September 20, 2020. While covering the original incident, neighbors told us they heard roughly 12 rounds go off near the residence that held the party. Investigators confirmed that a fight occurred at the party, but couldn’t confirm if the shooting related to the fight.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that Rodriguez died at a hospital on Jan. 14.

The coroner’s office has determined the cause of death to be complications of a gunshot wound of the head and the manner of death to be a homicide.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are encouraging members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday night
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting in Clifton
The mass vaccination site will begin administering shots next Monday
Mesa County reacts to new mass vaccination site
Former President Donald Trump moved the national headquarters to Western Colorado in July 2019
Colorado senators ask President Biden to to keep BLM National Headquarters in Grand Junction
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert responds to allegations
Two persons of interest named in connection to Clifton shooting that left one dead

Latest News

Timberline Bank begins second draw for Paycheck Protection Program
Two persons of interest named in connection to Clifton shooting that left one dead
The mass vaccination site will begin administering shots next Monday
Mesa County reacts to new mass vaccination site
Former President Donald Trump moved the national headquarters to Western Colorado in July 2019
Colorado senators ask President Biden to to keep BLM National Headquarters in Grand Junction