20-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Sept. shooting at Fruitvale party

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed its examination regarding the death of Hugo Pablo Rodriguez, a 20-year-old male resident of Fruita.

Rodriguez sustained a gunshot wound at a party on the 3100 block of Orson Ave on September 20, 2020. While covering the original incident, neighbors told us they heard roughly 12 rounds go off near the residence that held the party. Investigators confirmed that a fight occurred at the party, but couldn’t confirm if the shooting related to the fight.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that Rodriguez died at a hospital on Jan. 14.

The coroner’s office has determined the cause of death to be complications of a gunshot wound of the head and the manner of death to be a homicide.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are encouraging members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

