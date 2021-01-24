Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One adult victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting Friday night in Clifton. Two homes were shot at in the Candlewood Mobile Home Park on 32 Road, just before 10:30 p.m.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting. According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the shooter is believed to have fled the scene in a black 4-door passenger car. Deputies found shell casings and bullet holes at the scene.

The sole injured victim was treated at a nearby hospital and has since been released.

If you have any further information, or have video of the incident, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970)-242-6707.

