Chow Down Pet Supplies partners with Harmony Animal Matchmaker for dog adoption event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Chow Down Pet Supplies hosted a dog adoption event on Saturday at their Grand Junction location.

The pet supply store partners with Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary every few months to help find homes specifically for rescue dogs. There were five puppies and seven adults up for adoption at the event, all of whom are under three years old.

Pet adoptions, and rescues in particular, have skyrocketed since the pandemic began last year.

“We have seen a huge uptick in people wanting to rescue,” says Emera Thornton, co-founder of Harmony Animal Matchmaker. “It’s been a really hard year for everyone, needless to say. Anxiety is high, people are lonely, and dogs help that.”

Harmony is currently fundraising to create a new shelter for their rescue dogs. The rescues come from all over Colorado, including the Mesa County Animal Rescue. Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary has around 100 volunteers who help them throughout the year, mostly at adoption events like the one held on Saturday.

Chow Down Pet Supplies holds an adoption event every few weeks, partnering with Harmony, Underdog Animal Rescue, and other rescue services in the area. Their service fills an important need in the community.

“It’s always great to have another companion in the home,” says Chelsea Vigil, a Grand Junction resident and potential adopter. Vigil attended the event with her daughter. “We also want another buddy to go camping with us, just an adventure buddy. I think it’s great to get outside and have a furry friend to take with you.”

“If you’re looking for a puppy, don’t go to a breeder, don’t go to a puppy mill,” Thornton pleads. “We always have puppies...and they’re waiting for the perfect fit.”

