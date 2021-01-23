Mesa County receives $956,285 for the Small Business Relief Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa County has been awarded $956,285 by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for the Small business Relief Program.

This program is a State initiative that is funded by Senate Bill 20B-001.

The county is currently taking applicants. They started accepting applicants last Thursday and will continue to accept them until February 4th. So far, 50 businesses have applied.

The city is asking other businesses to take a look and see if they qualify because they want to be able to help small businesses in the difficult time of COVID-19.

Pete Baier, Mesa County Administrator said, “”to date we have about 50 businesses that have signed up and we are encouraging all businesses to take a look and see if they meet the criteria.”

If you want to sign up you can go to www.mesacounty.us and there is a link at the top of the web page.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.