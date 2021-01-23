Advertisement

Mesa County receives $956,285 for the Small Business Relief Program

Grand Junction
Grand Junction(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa County has been awarded $956,285 by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for the Small business Relief Program.

This program is a State initiative that is funded by Senate Bill 20B-001.

The county is currently taking applicants. They started accepting applicants last Thursday and will continue to accept them until February 4th. So far, 50 businesses have applied.

The city is asking other businesses to take a look and see if they qualify because they want to be able to help small businesses in the difficult time of COVID-19.

Pete Baier, Mesa County Administrator said, “”to date we have about 50 businesses that have signed up and we are encouraging all businesses to take a look and see if they meet the criteria.”

If you want to sign up you can go to www.mesacounty.us and there is a link at the top of the web page.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two persons of interest named in connection to Clifton shooting that left one dead
Tennessee man arrested in connection to multiple GJ area thefts, says police department
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Marijuana
GJ City Council talks about marijuana laws
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert responds to allegations
The Biden administration has issued a temporary ban on new oil and gas permits
Biden administration issues 60 day suspension for federal oil and gas permits
The city council election will be held on Tuesday, April 6th
Dr. Randall Reitz announces City Council campaign
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope