Advertisement

Lauren Boebert responds to allegations

Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Newly elected congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, stirred up controversy when Tennessee Congressman, Steve Cohen, said she gave a large tour of the capitol before the Riots.

Cohen said, “We saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the third and before the sixth.”

Boebert responded to that accusation by saying, “”I took my family to Washington D.C. to celebrate me being sworn in as a newly elected member of congress.”

Cohen also said, “It’s pretty clear her team is the team. She is not on the home team; she is with the visitors.”

Boebert said she is simply doing what she promised. “I am doing the job that I was elected to do. I promised the voters that sent me to D.C. that I would be their voice, that I would take a stand for the constitution. That I would put America first, that I would put Colorado first, and that’s exactly what I am doing.”

Boebert also responded to a few other comments. She said she is going against the mask mandate executive order because she feels that the government’s responsibility is to tell us about the risk and how they believe it is best to handle the situation, but ultimately let us make our own decisions.

She also said she condemns the riots that happened at the Capitol and it is a terrible thing that happened.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two persons of interest named in connection to Clifton shooting that left one dead
Tennessee man arrested in connection to multiple GJ area thefts, says police department
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Marijuana
GJ City Council talks about marijuana laws
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

Grand Junction
Mesa County receives $956,285 for the Small Business Relief Program
The Biden administration has issued a temporary ban on new oil and gas permits
Biden administration issues 60 day suspension for federal oil and gas permits
The city council election will be held on Tuesday, April 6th
Dr. Randall Reitz announces City Council campaign
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope