Lauren Boebert responds to allegations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Newly elected congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, stirred up controversy when Tennessee Congressman, Steve Cohen, said she gave a large tour of the capitol before the Riots.

Cohen said, “We saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the third and before the sixth.”

Boebert responded to that accusation by saying, “”I took my family to Washington D.C. to celebrate me being sworn in as a newly elected member of congress.”

Cohen also said, “It’s pretty clear her team is the team. She is not on the home team; she is with the visitors.”

Boebert said she is simply doing what she promised. “I am doing the job that I was elected to do. I promised the voters that sent me to D.C. that I would be their voice, that I would take a stand for the constitution. That I would put America first, that I would put Colorado first, and that’s exactly what I am doing.”

Boebert also responded to a few other comments. She said she is going against the mask mandate executive order because she feels that the government’s responsibility is to tell us about the risk and how they believe it is best to handle the situation, but ultimately let us make our own decisions.

She also said she condemns the riots that happened at the Capitol and it is a terrible thing that happened.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.