Dr. Randall Reitz announces City Council campaign

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Dr. Randall Reitz has announced his campaign for Grand Junction City Council.

Reitz announced his candidacy outside City Hall on Friday afternoon. He has previously worked as a director at St. Mary’s Family Medicine residency and Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco, Colorado.

Reitz was introduced by his three children at the campaign announcement, before giving a short speech. He is running for an open seat in the at-large district.

“I’m hoping that we are going to come out of this tough time, and be back to a normal life,” Reitz says. “But our businesses are going to have a rough go. They’re going to need to keep their employees on staff, make payroll, make their budgets. I want to make sure the city is aware of that, and is bringing what we have as resources to support them.”

Reitz’s campaign will focus primarily on supporting local business, though he also hopes to use his experience working in the healthcare industry to help the community recover from COVID-19 and its impacts. Reitz is originally from Salt Lake City, but his family has lived in Mesa County since the 1940s.

