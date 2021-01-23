Advertisement

District 51 says no fans allowed at high school games

Games will be live streamed for spectators
High School games will be played without spectators
High School games will be played without spectators
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Mesa County will not allow fans at any high school sporting events for season B. All main gyms at Palisade, Fruita Monument, Central and Grand Junction will have camera systems and all games will be streamed on the NFS Network. Unfortunately, the cameras and equipment haven’t arrived just yet. Until then, they will stream games on Vimeo. For link and schedule, head to 2021 Season B Aux. Gym Sports Schedules

