Tedx Grand Junction goes virtual

TEDx Grand Junction is going virtual for 2021.
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The local conference event was held in person last March at the Avalon Theatre, but with restrictions on large gatherings still in effect due to COVID-19 event organizers decided to go virtual this year.

They’re currently accepting submissions for speakers until January 31st.

Videos need to be 2 minutes long and can be vary from poems, dances, to even inspirational stories.

”With the world of COVID and things going virtual some folks feel a little more comfortable just hopping on a Zoom or recording themselves on a phone and you won’t have that whole large auditorium in front of you if you some folks have a bit of stage fright I know I have so this would be the perfect year for you to have that Tedx submission,” says Speaker Curator, Cassie Schull.

Those interested in submitting can email tech@snobproductions.com.

The free event will take place online on March 20th.

