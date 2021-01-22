Tedx Grand Junction goes virtual

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The local conference event was held in person last March at the Avalon Theatre, but with restrictions on large gatherings still in effect due to COVID-19 event organizers decided to go virtual this year.

They’re currently accepting submissions for speakers until January 31st.

Videos need to be 2 minutes long and can be vary from poems, dances, to even inspirational stories.

”With the world of COVID and things going virtual some folks feel a little more comfortable just hopping on a Zoom or recording themselves on a phone and you won’t have that whole large auditorium in front of you if you some folks have a bit of stage fright I know I have so this would be the perfect year for you to have that Tedx submission,” says Speaker Curator, Cassie Schull.

Those interested in submitting can email tech@snobproductions.com.

The free event will take place online on March 20th.

