Palisade wineries adjust to COVID-19 restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The pandemic has changed the way many businesses have operated the last few months. Wineries in Palisade are no exception and have had to think out of the box this winter season.

Family owned winery Colterris has opened the tasting room at their Overlook location expanding their season to year round. Creating new offerings like virtual tastings and partnering with other businesses, such as 626 on Rood, has also been a way to create more business.

For Bookcliff Vineyards, they’ve been focused on enhancing their outdoor space with heaters and warm patio seats.

“We’re really are trying to pair a lot with local businesses. We have some other little virtual and small events where we’re pairing up with other businesses to do a Valentine and wine package shipment that will include other local food products to have a really nice at home meal for Valentine’s Day,” says Marketing Director Katie Weingardt, Colterris Winery.

The adjustments will be permanent for the businesses even after COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.