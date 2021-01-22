Mesa County Public Health provides update on vaccine distribution

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 vaccine distributions began in Mesa County in December and since then the biggest struggle is higher demand than actual supply.

The update held this morning comes one month after vaccines began being administered and announced that Grand Junction Convention Center is turning into a mass vaccination clinic starting next week.

With hospitalizations and percent positivity rates continuing to decline MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr wants people to focus on still wearing their masks and practicing social distancing.

He’s hoping that as more people are vaccinated we can move towards Level Yellow variance status.

”Our positive cases to date have surpassed 11,000 as of this week and we’ve conducted 150,000 tests in Mesa County,” says MCPH Executive Director, Jeff Kuhr.

The update also shared long term care facilities will all be hosting a vaccine clinic by the end of this month.

Currently there’s been on average a 50% participation for all first responders to receive the vaccine. There is no update on vaccinations for teachers at this time.

