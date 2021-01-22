Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health provides update on vaccine distribution

Mesa County Public Health provides an update on COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution.
Mesa County Public Health provides an update on COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 vaccine distributions began in Mesa County in December and since then the biggest struggle is higher demand than actual supply.

The update held this morning comes one month after vaccines began being administered and announced that Grand Junction Convention Center is turning into a mass vaccination clinic starting next week.

With hospitalizations and percent positivity rates continuing to decline MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr wants people to focus on still wearing their masks and practicing social distancing.

He’s hoping that as more people are vaccinated we can move towards Level Yellow variance status.

”Our positive cases to date have surpassed 11,000 as of this week and we’ve conducted 150,000 tests in Mesa County,” says MCPH Executive Director, Jeff Kuhr.

The update also shared long term care facilities will all be hosting a vaccine clinic by the end of this month.

Currently there’s been on average a 50% participation for all first responders to receive the vaccine. There is no update on vaccinations for teachers at this time.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two persons of interest named in connection to Clifton shooting that left one dead
Tennessee man arrested in connection to multiple GJ area thefts, says police department
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Marijuana
GJ City Council talks about marijuana laws
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
TEDx Grand Junction is going virtual for 2021.
Tedx Grand Junction goes virtual
One arrested in home break-in off of I Road