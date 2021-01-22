Mesa County federal Mineral Lease District cancels Spring 2021 Grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District (MCFMLD) usually gives out two grants every year. This year MCFMLD canceled the 2021 Spring grant cycle.

The MCFMLD money comes from drilling, gas, and oil production in the state. The group doesn’t expect to see an increase anytime soon which means there is not as much money to give out.

The shortage will affect the community because they will not have as much money to give out, but they are hoping that only having one grant cycle will allow them to help fund bigger projects.

“The previous year has been a little bit of a struggle, so we are hoping this will give people a little extra time to look at the calendar year and see what projects will be good for the Mineral Lease Project to help partner with,” said Dusti Reimer, the grant administrator.

The grant goes toward the community of Mesa county. Some examples of things they have put money into is public projects, planning, the building of structures, and the maintenance of facilities

