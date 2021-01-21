Tennessee man arrested in connection to multiple GJ area thefts, says police department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Tennessee man who was allegedly behind several thefts in the Grand Junction area is now in police custody according to the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD).

The GJPD says that an officer conducted a routine traffic enforcement in the Tope Elementary School zone on Jan 6. when he noticed a speeding sedan in the school zone.

The officer then tried to stop the car, but the vehicle tried to elude the officer and went into a nearby parking lot where the car then slid on ice and crashed into a building. The driver then fled on foot. A description of the suspect was communicated to dispatch and within minutes, he was detained in the area of N 9th Street and Orchard Avenue.

Tehren Wilson, age 39, of Memphis, TN was taken into custody and later transported to the Grand Junction Police Department for questioning.

When Wilson was detained, property was found linking him to recent theft from autos in the Grand Junction area, according to police. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the sedan and found additional evidence, including cash, several stolen credit cards, and a purse that did not belong to Wilson.

Police say that a subsequent search warrant at a local hotel revealed an accomplice that will be charged with complicity, false reporting, and tampering with evidence.

Wilson refused to speak with investigators and was remanded to the Mesa County Jail, according to the GJPD. The investigation showed Wilson was connected to multiple thefts from auto and over $5,000 in fraudulent purchases in Grand Junction.

The list of charges that Wilson is facing are:

- First-degree Criminal Trespass

- Unauthorized use of financial transaction devices

- Vehicular eluding

- Criminal possession of two or more financial devices

- Criminal mischief (4 counts)

- Obstruction

- Theft

- Driving under revocation

- Reckless driving

- Failure to notify

The Grand Junction Police Department says they were able to return some stolen property to the victims, including a purse, personal documents, and credit cards.

