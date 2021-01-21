Advertisement

Solstice Senior Living at Grand Valley vaccinates residents

Solstice Senior Living at Grand Valley vaccinates residents
Solstice Senior Living at Grand Valley vaccinates residents(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

It is a day residents at Solstice Senior Living at Grand Valley have looked forward to since the pandemic began.

“They’re so happy to get this vaccination, and it’s been a long time coming,” says SSL at Grand Valley executive director, Jackie Roy.

“So we haven’t been able to have visitors and so at some point, I know that after the vaccinations things are going to start to get better,” explained Roy.

Resident Alice Robinson’s visit with her family have changed like many things since the pandemic began, “I’ve hated having to stay so close to home and not being able to do a lot of things.”

The senior living facility partnered with Kroger and City Market to distribute its limited supply of the Moderna vaccine.

“Well, it just means less worry on my part. I have been very conscious of my age and the fact that it’s very contagious, so this is a big relief to me,” says Robinson.

Both residents and staff members were given the opportunity to get the vaccine if they chose to do so.

