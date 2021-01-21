District 51 releases 2021-2022 Calendar
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -District 51 had a virtual meeting Tuesday night where they discussed next years calendar.
Not much changed from last year except the start dates. Because of COVID-19, schools started later than planned. Originally, they were supposed to start on August 10th but ended up having to postpone a week for in-person learning and extra week for online learning.
Next year, they will be starting school on August 9th.
They also announced that spring break will be from March 21-25.
Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.