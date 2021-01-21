Advertisement

CMU professor talks significance of inauguration

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

History was made Wednesday as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris officially took office.

So, just how significant was today’s inauguration? We sat down with CMU political science professor, Justin Gollob and found out.

Gollob specifically made note of the high security presence, that hasn’t been seen at any inauguration of that magnitude.

Something else he noted at today’s ceremony was the somber atmosphere, directly related to the modern challenges facing the nation in the midst of the pandemic.

He explained that normally, the day would have a much more celebratory tone.

“This one seems to be magnitudes greater in terms of really understanding the role that the inauguration was playing in the time that it was being conducted, more so than in inaugurations past,” says Gollob.

Some other historical pieces from the inauguration were of course the first woman to take office as Vice President, Kamala Harris, and the absence of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Previous inaugurations closest to this one, would have been after the attacks on 9/11 and after the recession in 2008, according to Gollob.

