Funeral homes impacted by COVID-19

By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Funeral homes around the nation have been filling up quickly.

Jerry Hubbard, the owner of Legacy Funeral Home said, “a lot of my colleagues in other states are seeing that now their mortuaries are filling up and they are having to make makeshift morgues to hold covid-19 deaths.”

Funeral homes have also gotten slightly busier here in Mesa County because of COVID-19.

Hubbard said, “The past couple of weeks have been how it has been for the past couple months. Lots of craziness with extra precautions and preparations.” He went on to say, “we did a removal not long ago where an elderly couple passed away within 15 minutes of each other both from COVID-19.”

But not all funeral homes have seen much of an increase.

“The death rate increases somewhat in the winter, but we haven’t seen an unusually large amount of individuals passing away from the condition,” said Michael Scott Wallace, the owner of a funeral home.

But all of the funeral homes said that they are getting prepared for a new wave because of the increase in the amount of cases that Colorado has had over the past few weeks.

