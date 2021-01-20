Black lives Matter banners taken down at Stocker Stadium

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A few Black Lives Matter banners were put up early Monday morning on the back of the stands at Stocker Stadium. They were put up for Martin Luther King Junior day.

The city heard about the banners and went to go look at them, but they were already taken down.

The city said that if you are renting the area, you are allowed to put up banners, but the facility was not currently being rented when these banners were put up.

“Whatever group is renting it has the ability to put any banners or any flags, or use the facilities in the way they see fit as long as there is no damage. Certainly, the facility was not rented for these banners,” said Ken Sherbenou, parks and recreation director.

The people who put up the posters are with the Black Lives Matter group in Grand Junction, and wanted to remain anonymous. They did release a statement that said, “”We believe like so many Americans that justice is a staple of a fair and free society. We seek to remind our community that the injustices that sparked Martin Luther King Junior’s movement are still deeply embedded and alive in our institutions.”

It is unknown who took down the banners.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.