Authorities ask for public’s help to locate missing girl last seen in Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Mariah Hall, who was reported missing on Jan. 15.

She is described as a white female, 5′ 3″, 150lbs, shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes. Mariah was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on the front, an unknown color hoodie, black jeans or leggings, and tennis shoes. She was last seen in the Palisade area and is believed to have received a ride to Horizon Drive.

If found, please call 911. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact nonemergent dispatch at (970) 242-6707 and reference Palisade Police Department case# 21-72.

