Plan to reintroduce gray wolves back into Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is beginning to plan the reintroduction of gray wolves back into Colorado.

During a virtual meeting on January 14th CPW staff voted 10 to 1 to start creating the adaptive management plan.

That will include getting feedback from communities all over Colorado.

The first step they will be engaging with stakeholders to accomplish their goal of being as transparent with the public as possible.

Virtual meetings that the public can attend will happen between February and May of 2021.

“I know there’s a lot of concern from folks living on the Western Slope, you know, about this plan and so we’re definitely going to be pretty heavily focused on getting feedback from the Western Slope, I would imagine,” says CPW public information officer, Travis Duncan.

They plan on reintroducing the wolves by no later than December 31st of 2023.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.