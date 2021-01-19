Grand Junction Martin Luther King Jr. march

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

“Well I just totally in this cause, I believe in equality for all people and I think it’s time for all people to stand up for one another,” says Mesa County resident, Anna Scott.

From an in-person march, to speeches on the phone, and people watching online-- Martin Luther King Jr. was honored in numerous ways in downtown Grand Junction on the holiday that celebrates his fight towards civil rights.

“I believe that we should take this opportunity to say, I believe in equality,” says Scott.

Everyone was required to wear masks, and pandemic adaptation was incorporated through virtual means.

“If he had the courage to be out and try to create equality, I have the courage to do it as well,” explained Scott.

Local law enforcement and politicians were also seen participating in the march.

