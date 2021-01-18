Congresswoman Lauren Boebert sued for blocking constituent on Twitter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Western Colorado’s congresswoman, Lauren Boebert of Rifle, has been sued in federal court for blocking one of her constituents on Twitter. The lawsuit comes one day after Boebert’s spokesperson resigned, just two weeks into her term.

Boebert’s constituents in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District include all of the Western Slope, and cities including Grand Junction and Pueblo.

The lawsuit against Boebert was filed by Bri Buentello, a former Democratic representative from Pueblo. Boebert, a Republican, has blocked Buentello and several other constituents on Twitter, which the former state rep believes is a violation of her 1st Amendment rights. According to the lawsuit, constituents who are blocked by Boebert can not view any of her tweets, which include matters of public policy.

Boebert’s Twitter account was also temporarily suspended after she spread multiple false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Some people on the Western Slope are unhappy with their congresswoman.

“Her speech and rhetoric is aggressive and harmful,” says Jodi Mimmack, a former Grand Junction resident who now lives in Denver. Mimmack cited Congresswoman Boebert’s tweets on January 6th, prior to and during the riots at the U.S. Capitol. “Instead of trying to thing about things that matter in Western Colorado, like the land and water, she’s playing party politics.”

Throughout her campaign and first few weeks in office, Boebert has placed a heavy emphasis on supporting 2nd Amendment rights. That effort has resonated with some community members.

“Right now, our country is unsure of where it’s going as far as the 2nd Amendment” says Julie, of Grand Junction. “I’m very concerned about that, and she will help protect those rights.”

Boebert’s spokesperson, Ben Goldey, resigned on Saturday. Goldey reportedly cited the events of January 6th as his reason for resignation.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.