Colorado man facing federal charges in connection with insurrection at U.S. Capitol

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man faces federal charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection that left five people dead.

KUSA-TV reports 24-year-old Robert Gieswein, of Woodland Park, faces federal charges including assault on a federal officer, destruction of government property, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Prosecutors allege Gieswein assaulted and intimidated U.S. Capitol Police officers with items including a baseball bat and was in a crowd that entered the Capitol by force. It’s not known if Gieswein has been arrested and whether he has an attorney.

Federal offices were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and Gieswein doesn’t have a listed number.

