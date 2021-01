GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Grand Junction Police Department responded to reporters of felony menacing on the 600 block of Springbrook Drive.

GJPD responded to a call around 4pm. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house.

The SWAT team was called in and were able to contact the suspect and have since cleared the scene.

