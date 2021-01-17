Colorado Winefest Art Contest open for viewing in Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Winefest Art Contest began this week, with an exhibition featuring mostly wine-themed art. 22 submissions from 21 different artists are on display at the Craig Gallery in Palisade.

Many of the paintings are set in Western Colorado. Three finalists were selected this week by CAVE, the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology. CAVE hosts the exhibition every year, which is being featured at the Craig Gallery for the first time.

“As long as there’s no more than 10 people in the gallery at a time, please feel free to come by and look at everything,” says Tammy Craig, the gallery’s owner. “We have some wine and charcuterie as well, if you would like to have some at the end of the show.”

Anyone can vote for the three finalists at www.coloradowinefest.com. Voting ends on Friday, January 29th.

