Fruita Community Center reopens pool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After 10 months of being closed due to COVID-19 Fruita Community Center has reopened their hot tub with new restrictions.

The initial closures were due to concerns for not enough social distancing. The center has now created online time slots using sign up genius to prevent overcrowding.

Each time slot is for 25 minutes and slots are also being reserved for the lap lane at this time.

”Having the hot tub opened has been pretty much the last thing that was closed that we’ve opened back up. So we’re doing everything that we can to get everything open and make it easy for everyone to come in. There are still a little bit of restrictions we’re still requiring masks when you’re moving about the facility, but you can take off your masks while you’re in the hot tub,” says Facility Manager, Nicole Goertz.

Hot tub use will be limited to two people at a time and each person will have access to one session per day.

