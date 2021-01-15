Advertisement

City installs wayfinding signs

Wayfinding signs have popped up all over Grand Junction.
Wayfinding signs have popped up all over Grand Junction.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:22 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 brought a spike in bike sales as more people looked to get outdoors. In an effort to address safety the city has installed wayfinding signs.

Through funding sources from CDOT, the Horizon Drive Business improvement district, and the city - the signs were installed for a total of $65,000.

The initial goal was to help tourists find their way downtown but with more people hitting the trails safety became a concern.

In addition to these signs, the city is also working on designing Phase Two of the Monument Road Trail.

”You’ve got your hardcore you know road bikers you know that are going to be riding down the road with no bike lanes on em at all. And they represent between 1 to 8% of the community, but there’s 60% percent of the community that might be interested in it if they could be in a lower stressed facility,” says Public Works Director Trent Pall, City of Grand Junction.

According to the city, there are at least 25 biking related injuries here in Mesa County every year,

