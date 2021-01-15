Broncos Von Miller is under criminal investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Denver Broncos linebacker, Von Miller is in some hot water with Parker Police. Miller is being criminally investigated, but haven’t released any details regarding potential charges.

Miller has been out of trouble since 2013, when he was suspended for six games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. H was also issued an arrest warrant after failing to appear in court for multiple traffic violations.

Miller is in his final season of a six-year, $114 million deal from 2016. But Miller may be on his way out of Denver because the Broncos have to decide by March 9, if they want to pick up Millers option. Miller carries a $22 million cap and if he were to be released, the Broncos would free up $18 million and would cost them just $4.25 million in dead money.

The Broncos released a statement, “We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Miller missed the 2020 season after he suffered an ankle injury in practice just days before the opener.

Miller has not released a comment.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.