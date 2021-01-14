Powderhorn partners with City of GJ for new snowmaking system

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Powderhorn Ski Resort was able to open a little earlier this year thanks to their new snowmaking system.

The partnership between the city and Powderhorn made it all possible. The resort celebrated opening day on Dec. 3, which is 10 days ahead of the original date set for the season.

The snowmaking operation is a gravity-fed water delivery system that draws water from the Anderson Reservoir. Officials say it’s energy-efficient and keeps electricity costs down.

“One of the concerns we had was ensuring we had enough supply to long term demands as well as agricultural interests at our ranch properties as well as powderhorn so we didn’t want to transfer water to powderhorn if it was going to be detrimental to customers,” says Grand Junction Utility Director Randi Kim.

Powderhorn says they made sure the system wouldn’t compromise the city’s water supply. They add it’s only a fraction of the city’s supply.

