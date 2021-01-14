Advertisement

No suspect or victim found after shots fired incident at James Trailer Park

(WBKO)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) is still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred just after noon on Wednesday at the James Trailer Park.

Police say that they received a call about a physical altercation that was taking place between two adult males at the James Trailer Park. The reporting party stated that one male had a firearm, fired one round, and left the scene.

Officers arrived on scene but were unable to locate a victim or a suspect. Several witnesses came forward and offices are continuing to conduct interviews and review surveillance footage of the events that unfolded.

The GJPD says the initial investigation indicates that the round was fired into the air and did not hit the victim.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car crash in Colorado National Monument
Rep. Boebert says she has been locked out of Twitter until Inauguration Day
Locals gather to protest for Rep. Boebert's resignation
#ResignBoebert trends on Twitter, Boebert responds to critics that call for her resignation
Local COVID-19 vaccine information

Latest News

Small businesses can apply for the relief program until February 4th
Relief on the way for Mesa County small businesses
The food bank helped distribute more than 100 million pounds of food in 2020
Food Bank of the Rockies reaches 100 million pound milestone
Vaccines slowly coming into Mesa County
Local COVID-19 vaccine information
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope