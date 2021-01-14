Advertisement

Girl scouts find new ways to sell cookies during pandemic

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

It’s almost that time of year again-- Girl Scout cookie season!

Starting January 31st local Mesa County girl scouts will begin selling some of their classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, but this time around, things will be taking a much more virtual approach.

The Girl Scouts will be hosting both virtual and drive-thru cookie booths.

Some girl scouts have even made their own website to take online orders.

The non-profit has also partnered with Grubhub to deliver the cookies.

“It feels really good, it’s just like—we can do this, we can break through that barrier of COVID-19 and we’ll still be able to sell cookies and communicate with people and collaborate and work together,” says Girl Scout junior, McKenzie O’Dell.

