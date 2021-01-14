Employment agency recruits job seekers after the holidays

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 left many Mesa County residents unemployed and seeking new job opportunities in 2020.

The holidays provided a surge of many seasonal jobs, but now that the new year has arrived Express Employment Professionals in Grand Junction and Montrose is making sure job seekers are finding more consistent work.

The agency is recruiting for positions in manufacturing, insurance billing, and customer service.

”We really at Express Employment try to get from the job seeker what they can do, what they will do, and what they want to do and then we match them up to the jobs and the employers that we have, “says Owner Nina Anderson, Express Employment Professionals.

Those interested can apply online or over the phone. Positions continue to become available and are being filled quickly.

