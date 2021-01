Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

MESA COUNTY: 10,448 confirmed cases (158 from previous day) 114 total deaths, 5,577 recovered, 39 currently hospitalized in the county

- 91 deaths due to COVID-19

- 23 deaths among COVID-19 cases

MONTROSE COUNTY: 2,492 confirmed cases, 35 total deaths, 6 residents currently hospitalized

DELTA COUNTY: 2,005 confirmed cases (46 from previous day), 35 total deaths, 1,608 recovered, 2 residents currently hospitalized

GARFIELD COUNTY: 4,347 confirmed cases (35 deaths)

GUNNISON COUNTY: 798 confirmed cases (6 deaths)

PITKIN COUNTY: 1,490 confirmed cases (4 deaths)

EAGLE COUNTY: 3,720 confirmed cases (16 deaths)

SUMMIT COUNTY: 2,312 confirmed cases (5 deaths)

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY: 435 confirmed cases

OURAY COUNTY: 168 confirmed cases (3 death)

MOFFAT COUNTY: 572 confirmed cases (20 deaths)

MONTEZUMA COUNTY: 1,419 confirmed cases (18 deaths)

RIO BLANCO: 299 confirmed cases (3 death)

ROUTT COUNTY: 1,209 confirmed cases (18 deaths)

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

