Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April

(CNN) - Royal Caribbean Group has suspended all sailings through the end of April.

The cruise line made the announcement on its website last week.

Royal Caribbean said the cancellations are necessary to continue to focus on a safe return to cruising.

Important update on sailings through April 30, 2021.

🔗 https://t.co/t9930nMmcH pic.twitter.com/MRtVkmvZ0C — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) January 12, 2021

Carnival and Princess cruises have already announced cancellations through the spring.

The cruise industry has been at a standstill since the pandemic forced it to stop sailings in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.