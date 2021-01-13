Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Neo’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Neo is not quite ready for adoption, but Roice-Hurst believes she would fit well into a foster home at this time. She is approximately 2 1/2 years old. She is a spayed female, possibly a husky/shepherd mix.

She is slow to trust people and will need someone to help build her confidence. It’s best that Neo does not go to a home with children or cats. Neo does bond really well with people when she gets to know them and is very happy and playful when she is comfortable. If you are interested in fostering Neo, visit: https://rhhumanesociety.org/foster/

