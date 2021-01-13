Advertisement

Rep. Boebert says she has been locked out of Twitter until Inauguration Day

(Gray DC)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Representative Lauren Boebert (CO-3) posted to Instagram Wednesday morning saying that Twitter has locked some features of her account until Inauguration Day.

Her post included a screenshot of the message that Twitter sent to her, with the company saying that they have temporarily limited some of her account’s features, including being able to post, retweet, or like a tweet.

Twitter pointed to Boebert breaking Twitter Rules on the basis of the limitations placed on her account.

This announcement from Twitter comes after Boebert made more noise in Washington D.C. Tuesday night after tweeting “I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex. Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi.”

This tweet was in response to her being stopped by security after allegedly refusing to comply with metal detectors or allow a bag search on her way into the House doorway.

Boebert has stated multiple times that she intends to carry her Glock on Capitol Hill and even released an ad about her decision. Her opposition is currently working to try and stop her from carrying on Capitol grounds.

