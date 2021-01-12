ResignBoebert trends on Twitter, Boebert responds to critics that call for her resignation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KJCT) - Over the weekend and heading into Monday, #ResignBoebert was on Twitter’s trending list as many critics called for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-3) to resign as they say her rhetoric helped incite the violence that the world witnessed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Some are accusing Boebert of putting Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi’s life at risk after tweeting that the Speaker had been removed from the House Chamber while the events unfolded last Wednesday. In response to these attacks, Boebert responded, “They accuse me of live-tweeting the Speaker’s presence after she had been safely removed from the Capitol, as if I was revealing some big secret, when in fact this removal was also being broadcast on TV.”

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

Did you ask C-SPAN that when they broadcasted it first? https://t.co/TMcGFyv96J — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 12, 2021

Critics also claim that she helped to incite the violence that day by tweeting “Today is 1776,” which was sent out at 6:30 a.m. on the day of the riot.

Today is 1776. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

In response, Boebert said in a statement, ”They act as though a reference to the founding of our country and the bravery of upholding our Constitutional oath is criminal, which says a whole lot more about them than it does about me or any other Republican.”

Some have even gone as far as to say that Boebert is a domestic terrorist and that she should be placed in jail for inciting violence. However, Boebert says that she has been consistent from the beginning in condemning all violence.

“I denounced the violence over the summer just as I did the recent events at the Capitol,” said Boebert. “I defended our Constitution and I always will. America will persevere because freedom always prevails. But let’s get real—the far-left and their policies are causing harm to our country. I refuse to let their political machine write a narrative that millions of Americans know is false.”

To read the full statement that Boebert and her team released, click here.

Last Friday, protestors that called for her resignation gathered in Grand Junction, repeating similar critiques that were named above. Boebert supporters were also present to defend the newly elected representative.

