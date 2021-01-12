New CDOT map aims to help drivers find winter tires

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Winter weather in Colorado can make for less-than ideal driving conditions, that’s why the Colorado Department of Transportation is focusing on safe winter driving.

“CDOT wanted to be as encouraging as we could to really promote this because it makes such a big difference in the winter for safety,” says CDOT public information officer Andrew Hogle.

The department announced a new interactive map that leads drivers to tire shops in their area.

“A couple of years ago the legislature updated the traction law for passenger vehicles throughout the state and the emphasis really was on making sure that everyone had winter-appropriate tires so that’s not just have increased depth from 3/16th of an inch, but it’s really having different tires of a different rubber composition that are appropriate for winter,” explained Hogle.

Part of CDOT’s focus—acknowledging the current financial times.

“We understand of course that not everyone can afford to have seasonal tires to switch on and off,” says Hogle.

CDOT has included a lot of shops that offer discounts.

