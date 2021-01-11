Advertisement

Phone scam targeting Montrose residents

The scammer is targeting Montrose residents by impersonating police officers
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new phone scam is targeting residents in Montrose County.

The scam was first reported to the Montrose Police Department around Christmas. More than 10 people have already reported the scam, which involves the caller impersonating a police officer. The scammer usually identifies themselves as a Delta County Sheriff or the Montrose Chief of Police.

The caller tells people they owe a payment, usually for missing jury duty, and asks them to withdraw money from the ATM. The Montrose Police Department says officers will never make a phone call of this nature.

“No law enforcement agency is ever going to call you and ask for money,” explains Montrose PD Patrol Sergeant Courtney Jones. “If you get a call from someone claiming to be a police officer, and they are asking you to do something that doesn’t seem right, don’t talk to them anymore. Hang up, give your local agency a call, and let them know what happened.

The Montrose Police Department does not believe anyone is being specifically targeted. However, the more people who report these calls could help police identify a pattern, if there is one. The police department warns that even if you have unpaid tickets, officers do not call people asking to withdraw money for any reason.

If you receive one of these calls, or have any information regarding the scam, please call the Montrose Police Department dispatch at (970)-249-9110.

