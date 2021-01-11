Advertisement

New Mesa County Commissioners to be sworn in at 9 a.m. Tuesday

(Mesa County)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners Cody Davis and Janet Rowland will officially be sworn in on Tuesday morning, replacing the term-limited members John Justman and Rose Pugliese.

The swearing-in ceremony will be broadcast live on our Facebook page starting at 9 a.m.

Mesa County will also be streaming the ceremony here.

Davis will be taking over John Justman’s District 1 seat, and Rowland will be filling the District 3 seat that Pugliese has held for the past eight years. Both Pugliese and Justman have been in office since 2013.

